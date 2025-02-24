A three-day initiative in Windsor's Glengarry neighbourhood has resulted in the arrest of 14 people.

On Feb. 20, 21, and 22, members of the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, or POP Unit, partnered with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation on an operation to support public safety at apartment buildings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue.

Over the three days, officers arrested 14 suspects, laid 22 charges, and executed 10 outstanding arrest warrants in the area.

The charges included eight counts of failure to comply with a release order, theft under $5,000, and trespassing.

In late August 2024, officers began regular patrols inside Wheelton Manor, and officers have been stationed inside the apartment building at 333 Glengarry Ave., right at the corner of University Avenue East.

The partnership with community health partners is to provide real-time response and support to people living in the neighbourhood with the overall goal of reducing violent crime.

"These recent arrests highlight our continued commitment to addressing criminal activity in the Glengarry neighbourhood," said Robert Wilson, Inspector of Patrol Response. "At the same time, we remain focused on collaborating with our community partners to provide essential resources and long-term support for residents."

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.