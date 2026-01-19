The Windsor Police Service announced a change of command at the detachment in Amherstburg.

Staff Sgt Jeffery Taylor will assume operational and administrative command of the detachment, which provides policing services for the town of about 27,000 people.

“Staff Sgt. Taylor’s extensive experience, leadership, and commitment to professional excellence make him a strong fit to lead our Amherstburg Detachment,” said Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley. “We are confident he will continue to uphold the high standards of service and community safety that residents of Amherstburg expect and deserve.”

A 21-year veteran of the service, Taylor has served in Patrol Services, Major Crime Investigations, and the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Most recently, he was assigned to the Professional Advancement and Training Branch, where he oversaw professional development initiatives, training programs, and organizational capacity-building efforts across the service.