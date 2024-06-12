Windsor Police and Family Services Windsor-Essex have announced a partnership to try and reduce the number of intimate partner violence incidents in the region.

To date in 2024, there have been over 600 intimate partner violence complaints where no one was arrested or charged.

The two organizations have created the IPV Early Intervention and Prevention Program which seeks to recognize the early warning signs of IPV and proactively respond to prevent future harm.

Through this program, officers will identify individuals who have been victims and connect them with FSWE.

Moving forward, all Windsor Police reports involving intimate partner conflicts that don't result in criminal charges will be channelled to this new program. With the consent of those affected, FSWE representatives will then follow up to assess their needs and connect them with the appropriate supports such as counselling and safety planning.

Ciara Holmes, Director of Mental Health and Counselling Programs at FSWE, says trust is the most important thing in the program.

"By just establishing that foundation of trust and reciprocity that we're here for you, and that we care about you, and what is it that we can do to support you to enhance your life right now. It might be something like employment supports, it might not even be directly related to the conflict that they're experiencing but in one way or another it is interconnected."



Holmes says there has been more response locally and provincially to declare IPV an epidemic.



"This initiative in working law enforcement with community providers is what's going to make a difference. We can't continue to work downstream and being responsive when a charge has already taken place. We have to start looking upstream and look at new initiatives and what's working within other communities to help reduce those rates."

Rich Sieberer, Staff Sergeant with Windsor Police, says now Family Services will reach out to those impacted, opposed to the other way around.

"We always provided referrals to organizations, we gave it to the people, we gave it to the individuals in the family, and there's a lot of - are those people calling these resources? Now by asking for consent to share, we're sharing it and Family Services is reaching out."



Sieberer says there are many so many factors that come into play when it comes to IPV.



"You have financial, you have children, you have people that are addicted to certain substances, anger management issues, all these types of factors. So having Family Services on board now to be able to individualize that support, I know that this is going to have a significant impact for the city, and for Amherstburg, on IPV's moving forward."



There will be seven social workers at Family Services Windsor-Essex who will be handling each referral as they come through the program.

The partnership, which began on May 6 has already referred 33 individuals to support resources.

Back in April, Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky introduced Bill 173, the Intimate Partner Violence Act 2024, which was debated and passed second reading with support from all parties.

Last summer, nearly 100 municipalities in the province declared IPV an epidemic, including Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville and Amherstburg.