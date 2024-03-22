The Windsor Police Service hopes to launch a safe internet exchange zone sometime in April.

Internet exchange zones are common at police stations across the country to help prevent fraudulent transactions, thefts or physical attacks that may occur in the context of some online purchases.

They are not typically located within the building, but outside, under 24/7 camera surveillance.

Deputy Chief Jason Crowley says they're looking to set up the safe internet exchange zone at 2696 Jefferson Blvd., which also houses the Windsor Police collision reporting centre.

"There's parking lots on both sides but this will be on the north side, closest to Tecumseh Road," he says. "First two spots are on video camera. No one is there to monitor it, but if something nefarious does happen, it's on camera. We will investigate any criminality there, frauds, assaults, anything like that."

Crowley says there is really no police involvement at the site.

"It's an opportunity to say to the community, 'hey, here's your spot if you want a safe space.' It's well lit, it's close to the road and it's on video," he says.

A multi-media campaign to announce the official opening, including social media messaging and potentially a video for release will accompany the launch.