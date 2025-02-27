270 people are getting ready to take the plunge.

They'll be participating Friday night in the 11th annual Windsor Polar Plunge.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, event organizer and Windsor police Sgt. Adam Young says the event raises funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

"We have 270 plungers already lined up," says Young. "We're trying to raise $80,000, we're about $70,000 there. So we're still $10,000 to go to hit our goal of $80,000 but we're excited, we're ready to go."

Young says the police service has been raising money for Special Olympics Ontario for the last 38-years.

"Through out polar plunge, there's going to be actually 35 plunges in the province this year with all the money being raised," says Young. "We've already raised about a half a million dollars this year with our provincial goal of $1-million with all that money goes to Special Olympics. Locally here in Windsor, we've raised over a half a million dollars ourselves over our previously 10 plunges."

He says they take registration right up to the start of the event.

"We prefer online registrations but you can walk right up," he says. "We've been partnered with St. Clair College and even for students, if you're a grade 12 student and you come and plunge, St. Clair College will give you a $500 bursary for next year's tuition at the school."

Last year, about 250 people participating, raising just shy of $77,000.

Friday's event begins at 6 p.m. outside of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre in downtown Windsor.