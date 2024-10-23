Windsor police are searching for suspects after a pizza delivery driver was robbed south of downtown Monday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the area Goyeau Street and Shepherd Street East and learned that the delivery driver was confronted by four male suspects in an alley.



Police say the suspects demanded the victim hand over everything in their possession, including his vehicle keys.



When the victim tried to escape, the suspects allegedly assaulted him and revealed both a black handgun and bear spray to the victim. The suspects were then verbally confronted by a witness, which caused them to flee westbound down the alley.



The victim sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.



The first suspect is described as a male, approximately 6’ tall, with a medium build. He wore black clothing and a face mask.



The three additional suspects were all described as males, approximately 5’10” tall, with medium builds. They also wore black clothing and face masks.



Investigators ask residents in the area to check for video surveillance or dashcam footage.



Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

