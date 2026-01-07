Charges have been laid against a man in connection with a violent sexual assault in a Windsor park.

Police say in the early hours of Dec. 31, the suspect met the female victim shortly at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East at Langlois Avenue.

The suspect then drove the victim to a park in the 3000 block of Seminole Street, where they engaged in consensual sex.

When the victim attempted to end the interaction, police say the suspect became aggressive, allegedly displayed a firearm and made threats to kill the victim.

The victim was able to escape and ran to a nearby business, where police responded shortly after 6 a.m.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation and identified a suspect who was arrested Wednesday Jan. 7, in the 1600 block of Alexis Road.

Sharmarke Ismail, 32, has been charged with:

Sexual assault with a weapon

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Forcible confinement

Uttering threats to cause death

Ismail is described as a black male, 5’11” tall, approximately 200 lbs, with short buzz-cut brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of the incident, he was driving a white 2011 Toyota Highlander with Ontario licence plate DFNL 754. The vehicle features black leather seats, a full sunroof, a child car seat in the rear, and roof rails on both sides.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted or victimized is urged to contact the major crimes unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.