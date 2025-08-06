A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to failing to provide necessaries of life for the death of their child in September 2022.

The parents weren’t arrested and charged until the following October.

At that time, the 29-year-old mom and 28-year-old father were also charged with manslaughter.

CTV News has learned the man pleaded guilty this past May to failing to provide necessaries of life for the child.

He was sentenced to two years house arrest followed by three years probation.

The mother pleaded guilty on July 25 to the same charge. A date for sentencing will be scheduled in September.

It is defined in the Criminal Code of Canada as failing to provide "...essential elements like food, clothing, shelter, and medical attention."

Windsor police have not identified the accused parents to protect the identity of the deceased child.

Authorities will only say the child was found by paramedics without vital signs in their home "in the Ford City area."

The infant was pronounced dead in hospital.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske