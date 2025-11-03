The Windsor Parade Corporation, and its happy elves, are working hard to prepare Santa's arrival to the region this holiday season.

Three Santa parades are produced by the Windsor Parade Corp.

Executive director Maggie Durocher said the first parade will be Saturday Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Amherstburg .

"That parade if you remember was voted best parade in Windsor-Essex and we're going to make sure this year that we really give the people in Amherstburg something to remember, and so it looks like a great parade already," Durocher said.

"And then December 6 we step off in Windsor at 6 p.m. right on Ouellette Avenue, same route as Canada Day from Giles to Pitt. We are working at the moment on a very special grand marshal."

Durocher invited the public to show up early to Amherstburg's parade for fan zone activities starting at 4 p.m.

"Come early, get a good parking spot, spend some time at the fan zone. There will be cookie decorating, there is games, letters to Santa, crafts, all kinds of things, and I know that Holly the Elf is really excited to have everybody come join them there at the fan zone," she said.

Durocher said the Christmas on the Farm program at Sarah Parks Horsemanship in Amherstburg begins weekends, except parade days, on Friday Nov. 14...

"We really invite you to come out. It's an authentic farm experience. There's camp fires, there's ponies, meet and greets with our wonderful characters, as well as visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and nobody wants to miss elf school, as well as letters to Santa and special cookie decorating on Sundays," said Durocher.