The Essex County OPP Marine Unit has charged paddleboarder on the Detroit River over the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., the marine unit was on patrol along the Detroit River in Lasalle and officers say they saw an individual on a paddle board without a Personal Flotation Device (PFD).

The 28-year-old man from Windsor was charged under the Canada Shipping Act (CSA) with:

Operating human-powered pleasure craft without personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.

Police say a life jacket or (PFD) is required on a stand-up paddleboard in Canada. While leashes are recommended for safety, they cannot be used as a replacement for a lifejacket or PFD.

“Like any activity in any environment, make sure you “know before you go” and that you match your adventure with your ability level and the conditions that day. Make sure that you have the right equipment to have fun safely,” say OPP in a news release.

Essex County OPP officers continue their enforcement this Victoria Day long weekend as they participate in the province-wide campaign for Canada Road Safety Week and Safe Boating Week. You will continue to see extra patrols around the clock to keep the motoring public and waterways safe.

The OPP Victoria Day Long Weekend Campaign runs until May 19.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner