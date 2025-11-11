A large crowd for the Remembrance Day ceremony at Windsor's Cenotaph to pay tribute to all those who've served in the Canadian military and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

Hundreds of people braved the chilly, cloudy conditions for Tuesday's ceremony in downtown Windsor.

The list of speakers during the ceremony included Silver Cross mother Theresa Charbonneau, whose son Corporal Andrew Grenon was killed on September 3, 2008, in Afghanistan while serving as a member of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.

Charbonneau says Windsor never ceases to amaze her.

"There is no city like it in Canada, none! Not even Ottawa. Windsor outdoes everything. Windsor recognizes, Windsor remembers, and Windsor honours. I am so proud to be a member of this city," she says.

Michael Barnewall served from 2002 to 2008 in both Bosnia and Afghanistan and was wounded twice, the second time losing a foot and suffering heavy damage to his arm and hand after stepping on a landmine in Afghanistan. He says it's nice to see a good crowd and have people show they still care.

"It's nice because they don't have to. When they take the time to come and say thank you face-to-face, it feels good," he says.

Charlie Thomson served in Afghanistan with the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry and says it's always great to see the community out to support each other.

"It's very important to keep the lineage alive, and it's great when you have a bunch of elementary school students who are able to come down and view the ceremony," he says. "When I was growing up, it was a big influence on my life, going to Remembrance Day and then becoming a part of it myself. Just being able to honour the past while also being able to honour the present."

According to Veterans Affairs Canada, more than 40,000 Canadians served in Afghanistan, the largest deployment of Canadian troops since the Second World War. The conflict lasted more than 12 years-from 2001 to 2014-the longest in Canada's history.