Windsor opening-day advance voting up nearly 14 per cent from 2022

Advance voting at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

More than 2,200 voters cast ballots on Windsor’s first day of advance voting Friday, exceeding the opening-day total from the 2022 municipal election.

City clerk Steve Vlachodimos told CTV News that 2,264 votes were cast at the WFCU Centre on Oct. 9, including both indoor and drive-through voting.

That compares with 1,988 votes on the first advance-voting day in 2022—an increase of 276 votes, or nearly 14 per cent.

Voters have five remaining opportunities to cast an advance ballot:

Saturday, Oct. 10: WFCU Centre, 8787 McHugh St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Indoor voting is available in the gym, with drive-through voting in the reception hall parking lot.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex sports gym, 2555 Pulford St., from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15: All Saints’ Anglican Church, 330 City Hall Square West, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Drive-through voting at Mic Mac Park, 1125 Prince Rd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with entry from Matchette Road.

Monday, Oct. 19: Most Precious Blood Parish, 1947 Meldrum Rd., from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 26, with polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible voters can choose any election-day polling location within their ward.

Voters must bring acceptable identification to verify their identity and qualifying address. A voter notification card is not required.

Eligible voters can ride Transit Windsor for free when travelling to vote on an advance-voting day or election day.

More information is available at WindsorElections.ca.