Windsor offender asks for reduced sentence after jailhouse attack, inmate threats and courthouse comment

A Windsor offender is asking for a reduced sentence after a jailhouse attack, inmate threats and courthouse comment.

Malique Calloo, now 30, says he was attacked in jail one month after a jury convicted him of manslaughter in the death of Daniel Squalls, 24.

Squalls was shot 15 times by Calloo on Nov. 28, 2022, in the culmination of years of “bad blood” between the two men.

Calloo took the stand to testify on his own behalf during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

History of threats or violence

After the shooting, Calloo admitted that he left Canada and hid in the United States until he was arrested in July 2023, nine months after the shooting.

Not long after he was taken into custody at South West Detention Centre in 2023, Calloo says an inmate unknown to him, said he had been offered $10,000 to beat Calloo “within inches of my life”.

The stranger told Calloo he denied the offer but did confirm it was in retaliation for Squalls murder.

Three years later, and moments after his verdict was delivered on April 1, 2026, a member of the Squalls family said in court to Calloo “Your [expletive] ain’t making it outta there (jail),” as she exited the courtroom.

The following month, Calloo was attacked inside South West Detention by an inmate unknown to him, as evidenced by surveillance video shown in court Wednesday.

“It’s for Danny,” Calloo alleges the inmate attacker said. “He said, Wait till you get to Joyceville. You aren’t going to make it out of there alive,” Calloo told Justice Maria Carroccia.

Daniel Squalls Daniel Squalls, 24, is shown in this undated photo. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Calloo was punched in the head and placed in a headlock. He slipped out and punched back before Corrections Officers intervened and stopped the fight.

He wasn’t seriously hurt, but Calloo’s lawyer Adam Weisberg says the three issues have left Calloo fearing for his safety in the federal prison system.

“A lot of people in there have nothing to lose,” Calloo said.

“Apparently there’s something waiting for him at Joyceville (Institution),” Weisberg said in his submissions.

Weisberg is asking for a sentence of eight years because of the seriousness of shooting someone 15 times, in broad daylight across from a daycare, with a weapon that still has not been found and by a shooter who fled to the United States.

However, he wants the judge to reduce the sentence based on three specific mitigating factors:

Morris factors: Calloo grew up in a dangerous and poor neighbourhood in Toronto where he was exposed to violence at a young age, where he developed distrust for police and he has faced anti-black slurs throughout his life

Vigilantism: the threats of violence and attack have left Calloo fearing for his life in the federal system

Duncan credit: Calloo has been in custody for more than one thousand days, a year and a half of which spent “triple bunking” at South West Detention Centre because of lockdowns or staff shortages

If the judge considers all of the above, and gives Calloo credit for the more than four years he’s already been in jail, Weisberg is hopeful the judge can bring the sentence down to two years less a day a day to keep Calloo out of the federal system.

The Crown is expected to present their submissions to the judge late Wednesday.