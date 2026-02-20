A Windsor native now living in Miami, Florida, is trying out for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Tessa Johnston is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week for the tryouts.

She told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that the tryout is the hardest thing she's ever done.

"I wish you guys could see my back and what my glutes look like right now; they're black, they're blue for real," says Johnston.

The 30-year-old says a recruiter from WWE reached out to her last August on Instagram.

"They just messaged me saying, like, 'We've seen the talent, we recognize you as a person, and we would love to invite you down here to try out for us,'" she says.

Johnston says the tryout has been tough.

"I came from basketball and volleyball, I did eight years of CrossFit, I now run half marathons, and I just did Navy SEALs training, and this for sure is the hardest thing," says Johnston.

She says Friday was the last day for the camp and she expects to hear back from the WWE in a couple of weeks.

"They have a couple options; the WWE family is quite big, so you can actually be signed on a contract as a wrestler, but you can also be signed on a contract as a TV personality, which is like a cool opportunity as well," she says. "You don't have to be in the ring fighting, but you'll still be a part of the WWE family."

Johnston is a social media influencer, model, and actress.