A Canadian float will once again take part in one of America's biggest New Year's Day spectacles: the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif.

The float entry comes from Toronto-based Coding for Veterans, a not-for-profit organization that provides courses to train current and former military members in the IT sector.

Windsor native Jeff Musson is the executive director of Coding for Veterans.

He says the Canadian course is currently offered online through the University of Ottawa and students can complete it in as little as six months, while the U.S. version is offered through the University of Southern California.

Musson says last year they won two awards including the international float award.

"We were fortunate to be invited back to have a float in this year's parade, and that float will feature not only Canadian military veterans, but American military veterans as float riders."

He says an interesting fact about the parade is that all floats must be made by natural products.

"So when you look at our logo it's actually made out of blueberries and kidney beans, when you look at the QR codes, it's actually made out of navy beans. The stars that are on this are actually ground coconut, the fighter jet is made out of seaweed, and the black hawk helicopter is actually made out of parsley."

Musson says being able to participate in the parade helps honour the service and sacrifices made by military members.

"More important, it's a great opportunity in which to get the message out about our program to veterans that are looking to transition into a career in cyber security and software development, but equally as important, is the great opportunity to educate employers of the value of military veterans being hired in their organization."

Musson says Coding for Veterans is expected to welcome its next cohort of students in January.