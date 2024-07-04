The Calgary Stampede kicks off this Friday, and as usual the annual parade will start things off.

This year for the first time, a non-profit named Coding for Veterans has a float in the Calgary Stampede Parade taking place Friday morning.



Coding for Veterans is lead by Windsor native Jeff Musson, and they partner with the University of Ottawa to help retrain Canadian Military veterans in the field of coding and cyber security.



Since the program began about six years ago, Musson says hundreds of Canadian veterans have completed the program.



Coding for Veterans also had a float in the iconic Rose Parade in Pasadena this past January, where it won the prestigious International Award.



Musson says that's actually where the invitation to take part in the Calgary Stampede parade occurred, as Stampede officials just so happened to be in the crowd.



He says it's a different type of parade this time around, but the messaging from them will be the same.



"Coding for Veterans helps military veterans retrain for jobs in software development and cyber security. The program's delivered 100 per cent online, and students can complete the program in under 12 months. And there's actually students from coast to coast, including in the Windsor/Essex County area, enrolled in our program," Musson said.



Musson says they'll be highlighting graduates from the program on the float at the Stampede.



"With our program, what better way to honour the sacrifice of the men and women in uniform than by providing them opportunities to be in the parade. And by graduating from our program, individuals are prepared for their next career."



He says being a non-profit they have a lot of supportive corporate sponsors that allow them to take part in events like the Stampede to help raise awareness of the benefits involved with the program.



"So for us that is kind of critical, and for our program, it really helps bring awareness to individuals about opportunities. With us, we like to say we go from helping veterans go from deployment to employment. And especially in this case they go from serving on the battlefield to serving in cyberspace," he said.



A number of Canadian military veterans will also be riding on the float at the Stampede with Musson.



In addition to the Stampede Parade, they'll also have a chuckwagon taking part in the Cowboys Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races.

