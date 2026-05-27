Windsor Muslims mark Eid al-Adha with prayer, community gathering

Hundreds of members of Windsor's Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at community gathered celebrate Eid al-Adha at the Baitul Ehsan Mosque in Windsor. May 27, 2026 (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Members of Windsor’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at community gathered on Wednesday morning to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

It comes as Muslims around the world take part in the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Omar Shahid, director of public relations of the Baitul Ehsan Mosque, says this is one of the most significant Islamic holidays marked by prayer, sacrifice, charity, and gratitude.

“Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jimat Windsor have gathered together to celebrate Eid. As a community, it happens once a year based on the lunar year, and Muslims all around the world are celebrating the Hajj, which is the pilgrimage to Mecca,” Shahid said.

He said celebrating openly in Canada is especially meaningful for Ahmadiyya Muslims, many of whom have faced persecution abroad.

“We face persecution back home in Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh,” said Shahid.

“Being able to migrate to Canada and being able to practice freely, it’s a very strong sense of security and inclusion for many members of the community.”

Shahid said outreach and understanding are key and added their mosque are always open.

“I would encourage the Windsor community to open up, come visit, have dialogues with any faith group or culture group to be more inclusive and work towards a pathway to peace,” he said.

The Baitul Ehsan Mosque is located at 1957 Head Avenue.

Shahid said the building, which previously served as an elementary school, recently underwent renovations, and a public open house is planned soon.