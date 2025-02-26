Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse is urging Canada's privacy commissioner to investigate the impacts of having X (formerly known as Twitter) on government devices and whether having X could potentially put Canadians personal information in jeopardy.

X collects user data - including posts, likes, bookmarks and reposts.

Masse says this is done with no transparency on what the information is being used for.

"When you have the owner of X who does nazi type gestures, and has been clearly on the offensive with regards to Donald Trump and suggesting, or at least cheerleading about Canada becoming the 51st state, we need to be concerned about our privacy and the vulnerability because the connections are all throughout the system," he said.

He says X has considerable data from elected officials and Canadians.

"They use data including posts, location information, interactions that can used to create detailed profiles," Masse said. "They would know where our members are located, what they would be up to and then also if they were able to get in through the systems, they would get targeted advertising, location tracking, account security vulnerabilities are there as well, and privacy challenges."

Masse says using X is informed consent in terms of vulnerabilities.

"Say for example on TikTok for other type of platforms, even Facebook and so forth, you just need to know and there has to be accountability about the potential use of your private information," he said.

Masse says he tries to remind people that companies like Meta who owns Facebook are private and uses its data and information gathering to sell advertising.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kristen Siapas