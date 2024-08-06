A Windsor MP is back on the road again at the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) in Louisville, Kentucky.

The NCSL, established in 1975, is a bipartisan organization that serves legislators and legislative staff across the 50 U.S. states, commonwealths, territories, and the District of Columbia.



NCSL offers research, technical assistance, and opportunities for idea exchange on issues.



Last month, Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse attended the 78th Midwestern Legislative Conference Annual Meeting in Ohio, where he successfully helped push back on proposed changes for dog owners crossing the border from Canada .



The NCSL started Sunday until Wednesday and Masse says a number of issues will be discussed.



"Everything from the clean economy to infrastructure to cyber security, which I'm interested in and also the Great Lakes, and a whole series of different elements. So it's also one of the largest conferences, it's also one of the best for policy, so I'll be representing Team Canada there."



He says with the upcoming U.S. election, regardless of who is elected, they need to focus on not adding barriers to trade.

"There needs to be an awareness that we have a bigger game to compete against with international competition on so many fronts that we don't need to be causing other types of barriers between our countries. We still haven't resolved soft-wood lumber, we still have issues outstanding on supply management."



Masse says on top of policy making, the conference is also about developing relationships to help keep Windsor-Essex top of mind.



"I'm fortunate to be able to be giving the remarks for the international delegates and making sure that we actually get our place in notoriety, not only at the conference but also in the halls and meetings and doing all the other work with Senate and Congressional representatives. So I'm looking forward to this. It's one of the ones, you know I don't travel a lot, but I do go to the U.S. for these types of opportunities, just like I did with Columbus to try to get results."



Other Canadian delegates include, Hon. Yussuff Hassan, Senator, James Maloney, M.P., Hon. David McGuinty, P.C., M.P. and Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay, M.P.



Other topics up for discussing range from artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. and Canada including finding critical minerals, supply chain concerns, and harnessing electricity.

