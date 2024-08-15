A Windsor MP has filed a complaint against Canada Post after direct mail service was suspended for businesses and residents around Sandwich Street.

The area has been under construction related to the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse says service was paused 1.5 weeks ago, however residents were only notified at the end of last week.



"Use some common sense here. It's a limited amount of time, let people get their regular mail through an alternative, either through a mailbox down there or some other system. For goodness sake, even open up a system downtown, they've got a brand new store."



According to Masse, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority offered to collaborate on a mobile mail clinic to assist affected residents, but Canada Post declined the offer.

He says affected residents are being instructed to go to the Canada Post depot on Walker Road to pick up their mail.



"Good luck trying to get from there to Walker Road. You have to take a coupe bus routes to get there. It has to be done during the day. You have new Canadians, seniors, persons with disabilities."



Masse says he feels Canada Post has 'brushed off' the complaint.



"I've left messages to their government affairs people and we've taken the case higher to try to this resolved."

In a statement to AM800 News, Canada Post said delivery was suspended due to health and safety concerns amid the ongoing Sandwich Street construction and that letters informing affected customers of the change were delivered to addresses that were accessible.



Customers who are not receiving regular delivery can pick up their mail and parcels at the Windsor depot located at 4255 Walker Road, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Customers must provide a valid government-issued photo identification when picking up their mail and parcels.



Canada Post says its local operations team is working on installing temporary community mailboxes to resume delivery to all affected addresses until the construction project is finished and they will be in touch with residents with more information once they are installed.



"The suspension of mail delivery and the well-being of our employees are issues we take very seriously," said Canada Post. "Our goal in these situations is always to find a solution as quickly as possible. We have a responsibility to ensure that our delivery agents, who visit hundreds of addresses every day, can safely deliver mail and parcels. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank people for their patience until we resume regular delivery."



Any customers that have questions about their postal services can contact Canada Post's Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301.