A Windsor man is in hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries following a crash in Chatham-Kent Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m., emergency crews responded to Selton Line, between Kenesserie Road and Victoria Road south of Themesville, and discovered that a motorcycle, heading east on Selton Line crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with a vehicle traveling west.



The westbound vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest in a cornfield. Police say the vehicle driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old Windsor man, was transported to hospital in Windsor.



The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit continues to investigate the collision.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Constable Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-355-1092.

