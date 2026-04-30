A jury has awarded a Windsor motorcyclist more than $2,000,000 in damages for injuries suffered in a 2019 crash.

Following a 15-day trial in the Ontario Superior Court, lawyer Joanna Sweet says her client fought for compensation after a vehicle made an illegal turn and drove into the path of the motorcycle, causing horrific injuries including cervical spine fractures, a complicated wrist fracture, a femur fracture, and a traumatic brain injury.

"For the past 7 years this insurance company has dismissed the severity of my client’s injuries as he endured multiple surgeries and the need for more surgery in the future," Sweet says.

The jury agreed, recognizing the profound impact the collision had on his life and awarded the millions of dollars in compensation, which dwarfs the insurance company’s pre-trial settlement offer.

The result is the largest car crash jury award in a Windsor courtroom in recent memory.

According to a release from Sweet, managing partner of Greg Monforton & Partners, in addition to the $2,000,000, the insurance company must also pay legal costs of her client, which will likely add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the judgment.