The process for the 2026 budget will be different from last year in Windsor.

A brief update was provided to city council on Monday regarding the process and dates for when the budget will be tabled.

For the 2025 budget, the 10 city councillors served on three different committees to find savings in the budget. Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has announced that will not be occurring for the 2026 budget.

Dilkens says he heard feedback from the councillors that they felt the meetings weren't productive based on the outcome.

Administration stated during the meeting that it was still too early to give an indication of where the budget is at.

A 12.9 per cent tax increase had been proposed in September 2024 for the 2025 budget. Dilkens then tabled the budget in early January 2025 with a 2.99 per cent tax levy increase. The budget was finalized at 2.98 per cent.

Janice Guthrie, Commissioner of Finance and City Treasurer, says the city will have to tighten up the belt strings on spending.

"The mitigating measures we have put into place, some of those are drying up, and so we are going to have to look deep. And so in terms of our Agencies, Boards, and Committees, we have always asked them to keep their budget at the previous years approval."

Dilkens says there won't be committees in place for this upcoming budget.

"I spoke to every member of council, and most of them actually said they didn't find it that helpful. So, if we're not adding value in the process through that structure, I'm certainly willing to work with council to find another structure that they think is appropriate, but I haven't had any of them come back to me and suggest another structure. And so, they always have the ability as they always have to apply in on the budget, to feed into the budget, to make recommendations."

He says the pressure this year is not as large as it was last year, but it's not far off.

"I'm not saying we're breathing a sigh of relief, we still made a commitment, I made a commitment to bring the budget in at or below the rate of inflation - that's still my goal," says Dilkens. "But every year when you have a lot of pressure it becomes more difficult to do that work. And so, we're only in July, we're halfway through the year, so there's a lot more clarity that has to come which will come over the coming months."

Another update on the budget is expected at the next council meeting this month.

Administration estimates having the 2026 Operation and Capital budget approvals well before the legislative tabling date of February 1, 2026.

Under Ontario's Strong Mayor Powers, once the budget is tabled council will have 30 days to review and make any recommendations for change.

Ward meetings will also continue this upcoming September and October to allow residents the opportunity to meet with the mayor and city council members and offer feedback.