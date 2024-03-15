Windsor's mayor says it's 'a real shame' to hear that the federal government won't be covering the remaining costs related to the Ambassador Bridge blockade.

During an interview on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the blockade funding.



He said that as part of the $6.1-million the feds did provide, they covered half of the city's legal fees.



The issue is that left the city on the hook for $900,000 that had a significant impact on this year's budget.



Not to mention that back in December of 2022, then-Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino announced up to $6.9 million in funding to cover the full cost of city’s blockade-related costs, which didn't end up coming to fruition.



Drew Dilkens says everyone in the community understands what the city went through back in February of 2022.



"We submitted all of the receipts and they've shortchanged the city by $900,000. Let's just round it up, that's a million dollars that taxpayers in the City of Windsor have to pay to fill in the hole to help the federal government. Myself and all members of city council, it is entirely unanimous, just feel so aggrieved by that. It is just a terrible, terrible signal."



Dilkens says while he's disappointed in the decision, they'll continue to fight because what they've done to the city is just not right.



He says the Prime Minister's answer, that the legal expenses weren't eligible to be reimbursed, is nonsense.



"If you look at the terms and conditions of the program that they used to make the payment to the City of Windsor, what they're saying is legal fees are not eligible expenses... they're also not ineligible expenses. The program online lists eligible categories and ineligible categories, so someone somewhere made the decision to say yeah we're only going to give them 50 per cent of those costs."



Dilkens says the amount of work that went into getting an injunction as quickly as they did to support police dealing with the situation deserves better than this.



"So at the end of the day that is unfortunate to hear the Prime Minister that he is going to stiff the City of Windsor to the amount of almost $1-million. Because the commitment from the federal government is that they were going to reimburse all expenses, and they've left us hanging. It's not good."



Dilkens also added they welcome anyone to audit all of the bills to show that they were all legitimate costs and expenses incurred to deal with the situation.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides