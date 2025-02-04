Those at City Hall still have their eyes on the tariffs between Canada and the United States, despite a 30 day pause on implementation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday afternoon that the tariff threat has been paused until March 5 as the two countries work together.

Trudeau spoke with President Donald Trump over the phone Monday and spoke about implementing a $1.3-billion border plan to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and other illegal activities at the border.

While the pause has been put into place, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says there's going to be uncertainty while Trump is in office.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie was set to put forward a notice of motion at Monday's council meeting to push back against the tariffs, but says now that there's been a pause there is more time to reflect and come up with a plan.

McKenzie says if tariffs are put in place it would open conversations with municipalities of a "Team Canada" approach.

"Had the tariffs been implemented we would be having a discussion at our upcoming council meeting around whether or not we want to ask the government to help us develop a local procurement policy that in fact would make it legal for municipalities to buy local, and buy domestic, buy Canada."

The ward 9 councillor says he has another motion for a more appropriate moment but wants to protect the relationship between Windsor and Detroit.

"So enacting measures that could potentially aggravate an already tense relationship, this might not be the moment. Still, it has to be something that we continue to consider, and keep on the table given what might happen."

He says what is on the table could be transformative in a very negative way for the region.

"We need to be collectively, as a country, thinking about the different ways in which we should respond, but also at the local level and certainly the City of Windsor being the border community that it is, is right on the front lines of the impact of these tariffs. And we as a municipality need to be thinking about all of the things that we can do to help to protect our citizens, our way of life."

Meanwhile, mayor Dilkens says these tariffs would be catastrophic.

"Our economy as a country, our economy certainly here locally as a community, it under direct attack by the President of the United States. There is no ifs, ands, or buts about that. A 25 per cent tariff - if executed by Donald Trump on our country - will have an immediate impact, it will have what could be a catastrophic impact to our local economy."

He says even following the 30 days, there is a lot of uncertainty.

"The only thing that's certain is we're going to be in for a choppy, uncertain ride for the next three years and 11 months. And so while we're on this ride together, we need to stick together, I firmly believe in the Canada first approach."

Dilkens says those in the U.S. and Canada will feel the major impacts from the tariffs.

"And although we may be able to differ a purchase of car by investing in the old clunker, or just making some repairs and keeping it going for a period of months, moving forward - we all have to eat. And all of the Americans have to eat as well, and they're going to feel the pain in the grocery store, and at Costco, and Kroger, and Meijer, they're going to feel that pain very, very quickly if these tariffs actually take effect."

Council is set to meet on Monday, February 10 at 10 a.m.

Trump was set to implement a 10 per cent tariff on energy and 25 per cent tariffs on everything else tomorrow. Ottawa was set to impose a 25 per cent tariff on $30-billion in goods from the U.S. in response.

Meantime, U.S. tariffs imposed on Mexico have also been put on pause for a month after the Mexican president promised to immediately deploy 10,000 soldiers to the border to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants.

In the province, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will pause retaliatory measures such as removing American alcohol from the LCBO and cancelling the Starlink deal.