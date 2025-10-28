A Windsor man is $125,000 richer.

64-year-old Jeffery King won the money while playing THE BIG SPIN INSTANT game.

According to OLG, King didn't start playing the lottery until after he retired and enjoys playing INSTANT tickets, with THE BIG SPIN being his personal favourite.

He says when he retired, he started going to the casino the odd time.

"If I won any money, I would go buy scratch tickets," he says. "So took the ticket to the casino and just had the girl scan it. When she put it in the machine, it spun, and it stopped right on the big spin."

King says his emotions were all over the place.

"The first person that I called was my girlfriend," says King. "She said, 'You're kidding, right? I said no. I get a trip to Toronto, and that's where she got excited."

He says he's never won this kind of money.

"Me and the girlfriend are going to do a little bit of traveling," he says. "Got my hot rod, I'm going to finish up, and I'm going to put some away for investments. I've got to make sure I got enough income to keep me going through retirement and keep me traveling."

King plans to travel to Jamaica and the United Kingdom.

When asked what it's like to win the lottery, King told OLG, "I don't even know how to describe the feeling of winning this much money. It's surreal! My birthday is coming up soon, and this feels like the best gift."

THE BIG SPIN INSTANT game is a $5 game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and, potentially, an in-person spin on THE BIG SPIN Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

You can watch his winning moment here.