A Windsor man is celebrating after winning big by playing the lottery.

"Oh my God, and I start shaking, but I was trying to keep it quiet. I didn't want to make a scene," said Darrell Dupuis upon learning he had just won $100,000 by playing Instant Bingo.



Dupuis says he immediately went and informed his daughter of the windfall.



"I'm crying and I tried to do the happy dance with three left feet. She thought I was having a seizure. She said what's going on dad, what's going on? I said I won, I won, I won the lottery! No you didn't--Yes, I did!"



He says the win was a godsend after fearing he'd lose his home due to some debt.



On Wednesday, Dupuis and his family went to the OLG offices in Toronto to claim his prize.



"I almost started losing it like I'm going to now. It's just life changing. It's life changing."



Dupuis says he plans to give back to the community.



"I'm going to be helping three charities. Hospice is where I bought my ticket, I'm going to give them some. I'm going to give the humane society some and I'm going to give the Downtown Mission some, on behalf of my daughter."



-With files from CTV Windsor's Gary Archibald

