It's a birthday a Windsor man will never forget.

Phillip Bistany matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the October 4 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Bistany, who turned 70 on the day he claimed his big win, said he's been playing the lottery with OLG for over 50 years.

"It was a Sunday morning, and I was having breakfast when I found out I won. I was surprised and happy-it was exhilarating!" he told staff at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto when he collected his winnings.

"It's not every birthday you win $100,000!" says Bistany.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor.