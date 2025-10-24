A Windsor man has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for violating a 2011 injunction for falsely representing themselves as a professional engineer.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto sentenced the man on October 15, 2025.

The 2011 injunction prohibited him from using a professional engineer's seal and offering engineering services to the public unless licensed by Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), the province's engineering regulator.

According to the PEO, the man had been falsely claiming to be an engineer, and was using a fake engineer's seal, even though he was never licensed.

As part of the 2011 injunction, the man was ordered to stop calling himself an engineer, offering engineering services, or using an engineer's seal.

The PEO began to receive new complaints in 2023, prompting an investigation. It was found that the man had misused the seal and continued to advertise his company, Windsor Industrial Development Laboratory Inc. (WIDL), as an engineering firm.

In April 2025, investigators discovered that the man had submitted four separate building permit applications to the City of Windsor that included engineering drawings that used manipulated seals of a licensed engineer between 2019 and 2024.

He was taken into custody and he must reimburse the PEO over $21,000 in investigative and legal expenses, on top of the previous $50,000 court order for the same case.