Windsor man, ‘recruited’ in fatal assault, sent to prison

Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

A Windsor man, who was ‘recruited’ in a fatal assault, was sent to prison on Tuesday.

Colin Lusk, 28, has been sentenced to 9.5 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Warning: contains graphic content.

In an agreed statement of fact (ASF) obtained by CTV News, Lusk admitted to striking David Pavao, 37, numerous times.

Lusk did not know Pavao personally but was recruited to participate in the assault inside a home on Felix Avenue on Aug. 14, 2025.

“Mr. Lusk punched and kicked Mr. Pavao several times. In addition, he assaulted Mr. Pavao by striking him with a ballpeen hammer twice in the torso,” the ASF reads. “(Lusk) was also present while (co-accused) assaulted Mr. Pavao with a steel baseball bat.”

According to the document, Pavao was alive when Lusk left the home.

The search for David Pavao

Pavao was first reported missing on Aug. 27.

David Pavao David Pavao. (Source: WPS)

The case resulted in three large scale searches by Windsor Police officers in the city and the county.

Human remains were discovered Oct. 17 near Wolf Lake, Ont., nearly six hours from Windsor.

Using DNA, the remains were identified as Pavao in January 2026.

The case against co-accused

According to the ASF, Pavao’s body was “stored” in the home on Felix Avenue for two days before he was moved by Lusk and two co-accused in the case.

“Mr. Pavao’s body was shaped into a ball and wrapped in a plastic vapor barrier,” the ASF reads.

Lusk and two co-accused drove Pavao’s body to Northern Ontario and disposed of him.

No motive for the attack is contained in the ASF.

Shane Ladouceur has been charged with first-degree murder and indecent interference with a deceased body.

Marie Christine Hannah is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and indecent interference with a deceased body.

They have court dates in late 2026 and early 2027.