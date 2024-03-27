A Windsor man says he's honoured but humbled after being recognized for his outstanding volunteerism locally.

Douglas Diet is one 13 individuals being recognized by the province for good citizenship and volunteerism for 2021 and 2022.

Ontario honoured the volunteers with the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship, which is the second highest honour awarded by the province.

It recognizes individuals whose exceptional volunteerism has helped drive positive change and made a lasting impact in their communities and across the province.

Diet is dedicated to honouring veterans, and began a nationwide campaign to include the placement of poppies on historically names street signs that are now on many streets throughout Windsor.

He also coaches at the LaSalle Rowing Club where he established a para-rowing program for athletes with disabilities.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Diet says he's honoured but humbled by this award.

"Well when they first called it was quick a shock. They gave me some heads up, but it was a shock for sure."

He says he's happy to volunteer in the region.



"I am, but you know what, Windsor and Essex County are full of good people from our sports, our culture, our arts, and those that help people in homeless shelters, and those helping people find new Canadians a pathway to new homes. Essex-Windsor is full of giving, and caring people."

He says the poppy campaign is a way to thank veterans.

"That's been a campaign that's been going on for quite a few years, and I think it's important for us to remember our veterans. We have a new generation that may have forgotten, or may not remember, or it's teaching history and thanking our veterans."

Diet has also been recognized for his endeavours promoting literacy and received the 911 Community Service Award for many years serving on the boards of homeless shelters.

The Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, joined by Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, awarded these individuals at a ceremony at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.