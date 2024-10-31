A Windsor man is planning some home renovations after a recent lottery win.

Mahmud Jabbar matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Sept. 25 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

The retiree has been playing the lottery twice a month for about five years.

The father of three says he first checked his ticket on the OLG app.

"I saw the 'Big Winner' message come up on the screen and was very surprised," Mahmud recounted while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I couldn't help but think, 'Is this real?' I went to the store to have my ticket validated. Once the win was confirmed, I was thrilled!"

He says that when he shared the good news with his wife, she was so excited.

"She kept thinking of all the renovations we could do," says Jabbar.

While the renovations are being planned, he also looks forward to paying off his mortgage.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Tecumseh Road West in Windsor.