A Windsor man, listed as one of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, has been arrested.

John Managhan was taken into custody late Monday by members of the Edmonton Police Service's High-Risk Offender Unit.

On April 23, Managhan was added to the BOLO program's list of the country's top 25 most wanted suspects, listed as number 21.

The 25-year-old was wanted by the Windsor Police Service in connection to a targeted shooting on Pierre Avenue on Aug. 15, 2023.

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times before being rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two firearms were recovered a short distance from the scene of the daytime shooting.

A second suspect in the case, Kyle Small was taken into custody on Nov. 25, 2023 by members of the United States Marshals Service in Michigan and was later extradited to face a charge of attempted murder.

Police say Managhan's arrest is the result of a coordinated effort involving the Windsor Police's Major Crimes Unit, the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, and the Edmonton Police Service.

Managhan will be brought back to Windsor under police escort to face a charge of attempted murder.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.