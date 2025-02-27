A Windsor man and a Michigan man are facing multiple charges after an automatic rifle was seized at the Ambassador Bridge.

On Feb. 18, Canada Border Services Agency officers seized a loaded automatic rifle and prohibited firearm parts from two travellers entering Windsor from the U.S.

A 23-year-old Windsor man was arrested and is facing nine charges under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code of Canada, including attempting to smuggle, contrary to the Customs Act; careless use of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and possession of a prohibited weapon, device, or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized.

A 23-year-old man from Dearborn, Michigan, was arrested and is facing 10 charges under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code of Canada, including attempting to smuggle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, device, or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized, and making false or deceptive statements, contrary to the Customs Act.