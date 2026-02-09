A 65-year-old man from Windsor is in stable condition after a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday night just before 7 on Base Line between Florence Road and Smoke Line, Camden Township.

According to police, a 63-year-old man from Thamesville was travelling eastbound in a pickup truck when it crossed the centre line and collided with a westbound pickup truck being driven by the Windsor man.

Police say the Thamesville man was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance—Public General Campus with minor injuries.

The 65-year-old man was taken to Four Counties Hospital in Newbury and was later airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre—Victoria Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say as of Monday morning, both men are in stable condition.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The police service says due to the severity of the incident, the Traffic Management Unit was called in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.