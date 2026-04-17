A Windsor man has been found not guilty in a drive by shooting at a local bowling alley.

Fernando Ratcliffe, 26, pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm and being in a vehicle with a loaded weapon.

On Apr. 9, 2022, five people suffered survivable gunshot wounds when someone opened fire on them from a moving pickup truck.

Justice Bruce Thomas concluded his judgment Friday afternoon, that he wasn't confident about who the shooter was so he couldn't convict Ratcliffe.

At trial this week one of the truck passengers changed his evidence and said he no longer knew who opened fire that night.

More to come..