A Windsor man has been found guilty of terrorism.

Seth Bertrand, 22, was charged with a single count of participating in a terrorist group for applying to the National Socialist Order (NSO).

Bertrand submitted an online application in February 2021, citing his background with the Air Cadets and skills as a mechanic.

He also told the organization he believed in its white supremacist views.

At the time, Bertrand was under investigation by Windsor police for committing numerous acts of mischief against a same sex couple and vandalizing the WE Trans Support Office.

