**WARNING: This article contains details regarding sexual violence that some readers may find disturbing. Reader’s discretion is advised.**

A Windsor man has been found guilty in an ongoing sexual assault trial.

Carl Plummer, 22, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault following a one-and-a-half-day trial.

The name of the victim is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Court learned the pair were long-time “close friends” from a young age, who had been “romantically involved” in the past, but in 2021 they were platonic friends.

Shortly after graduating high school, Plummer and the woman were “hanging out” at his apartment in July 2021.

At some point in the evening – prior to falling asleep – they discussed the idea of being woken up by someone trying to have sexual intercourse with them.

According to Justice Ross Macfarlane, Plummer was intrigued by the idea; the woman said it would bother her.

On July 16, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., the woman told the court she was woken up by Plummer having unprotected sexual intercourse with her.

The woman protested, Plummer stopped after what she described as a “very quick” assault.

In the day and weeks afterwards, however, she told the court Plummer “brushed her off”, refused to discuss what happened, and ultimately stopped responding to messages from her.

The woman told the court the assault altered her perception of life, “profoundly affected” her subsequent relationships and left her feeling “closed off, embarrassed, and exposed.”

She has since left Windsor-Essex County for fear of seeing Plummer and his friends or family members.

The woman observed Thursday’s hearing remotely.

The Crown Attorney had requested a prison sentence while the defence wanted house arrest.

Justice Macfarlane ruled house arrest was not a fit sentence for general denunciation and deterrence of crimes against intimate partners.

He said while this case was not an example of “extraordinarily gratuitous violence”, Plummer’s breach of the woman’s trust is “a serious violation of (her) sexual integrity.”

The judge was also critical of Plummer for exposing the woman to pregnancy and disease.

Plummer was given credit, however, for his “genuine” expression of remorse in court, being a youthful offender with no criminal record, a strong relationship with his mother, and positive employment opportunities upon release.

Justice Macfarlane sentenced Plummer to a custodial sentence of 33 months, or two years and nine months.

Plummer cannot communicate with the victim, own any weapons for 10 years, and his DNA is now in a law enforcement database.

However, the judge declined to place his name on the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA), as requested by the Assistant Crown Attorney.

The judge believes it’s “extremely unlikely” Plummer will reoffend.