Windsor man facing nine years in prison for manslaughter

(Malique Calloo, 26, of Windsor, is wanted for first-degree murder. (Source: Windsor police))

Malique Calloo, 26, of Windsor, is wanted for first-degree murder. (Source: Windsor police)

A Windsor man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a killing nearly four years ago.

24-year-old Daniel Squalls was shot at 15 times in November 2022 by Malique Calloo. Squalls suffered six gunshot wounds.

A local jury convicted Calloo of manslaughter in April.

Wednesday, Justice Maria Carroccia sentenced Calloo to nine years, saying gun violence cannot be tolerated in the community.

She also accepted, however, that the jury believed Calloo was provoked to act that day.

Justice Carroccia gave Calloo credit for his age, being a first-time offender, harsh jail conditions, and previous incidents when he was attacked in jail.

Calloo’s lawyer had hoped to keep him out of the federal prison system entirely, but the judge felt that sentence was too low.

The prosecution had asked for a sentence of 12 to 15 years, because the shooting happened in broad daylight across the street from a busy daycare during recess.

Calloo was arrested in Michigan in July 2023 and has been in custody since he was extradited back to Canada.

He has been given credit for more than four years in jail so far, so Calloo only has another four years and six months left to serve.

The Crown attorneys and defence lawyers on the case declined to comment Wednesday.