Windsor man facing multiple charges following traffic stop

A 41-year-old is facing a string of charges following a traffic stop.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, May 18, members of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated a traffic violation on Lauzon Parkway near South Service Road East in Windsor.

The driver was stopped by police.

As a result, a 41-year-old man from Windsor was arrested and charged with impaired driving, failure or refusal to comply with demand, driving through a red light before it was green, driving with liquor readily available, and failing to surrender an insurance card.

Their licence has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The driver will appear in Windsor court at a later date to answer to the charges.