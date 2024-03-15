A driver from Windsor has been arrested and charged with impaired driving after traffic stop last weekend.



According to the OPP, on March 9,at 11:39 p.m., a member of the Elgin County detachment performed a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle while on general patrol on Highway 401 westbound in Chatham Kent.



Investigation revealed the driver had previously consumed alcohol, and an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was utilized.



Police say the driver was then arrested and taken to headquarters where further tests were administered.



As a result, a 43-year-old of Windsor, has been charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).



He was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 8.

