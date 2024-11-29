A Windsor man is facing child pornography charges.

On Nov. 18, the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that a man was in possession of child pornography videos.

On Nov. 27, members of the ICE Unit located and arrested a suspect and also seized several electronic devices during a search of the suspect's residence.

A 40-year-old Windsor man has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police ICE unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896, or ext. 4000 (after hours).

The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.