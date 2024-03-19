The Windsor Police Service has arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a string of break-ins at commercial businesses throughout the city.

The Windsor Police's Target Base Unit launched an investigation into five commercial break-ins and attempted break-ins that occurred between Feb. 20 and March 3.

Police say in all but one incident, the suspect smashed the window glass of the business to gain entry or attempt to gain entry.

In two incidents, the suspect stole over $11,000 from businesses in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Road East and 2500 Jefferson Boulevard.

In three other incidents, entry was not gained but the businesses sustained damage during the attempt.

Following an extensive investigation, a suspect was identified and arrested on March 15 at a residence in the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

A 53-year-old man is charged with two counts of break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling, three counts of attempted break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling, five counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, three counts of breach of probation, and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.