One person has been arrested and charged after four Windsor police vehicles were vandalized.

The vehicles, which were stationed on Goyeau Street near Windsor Police Headquarters, had their tires slashed at approximately 2 a.m. on March 19.

Police say after spotting the damage later that morning, officers reviewed video surveillance and identified the suspect.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. the following day, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 200 block of Elliott Street West.

A 53-year-old Windsor man has been charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000.

