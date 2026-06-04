Windsor man considering a trip to Florida following lottery win

A Windsor man considering a trip to Florida following a six-figure lottery win.

David T. of Windsor won $100,000 after winning a top prize with Instant Roll-Out Multiplier.

The 37-year-old has been a weekly lottery player with OLG for over 10 years and calls Instant games like Roll-Out Multiplier “his go-to.”

“When I got to the last row on the ticket and saw I matched three symbols, I thought it was too good to be true!” he recalled.

David called his dad to share the incredible news.

“He was in disbelief,” he said. “It feels absolutely amazing to win big.”

David plans to pay some bills and invest. He’s also considering a trip to Florida with his daughter.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor.