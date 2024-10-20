A Windsor man wanted in Chatham for failing to attend court was taken into custody Friday night.

Between 2021 and 2022, a 37-year-old man was charged with multiple offences that occurred within Chatham-Kent.



Charges included two counts of publication of an intimate image without consent, two counts of voyeurism, sexual assault and fail to attend court.



In March 2024, a warrant issued for the man after he allegedly failed to attend court again in relation to the charges.



The man was located and arrested in Windsor and transported to Chatham-Kent police headquarters where he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.



The man was also charged with an additional count of fail to attend court.

