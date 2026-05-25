Windsor man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault following Chatham investigation

A Windsor man is facing a number of charges following an investigation in Chatham-Kent.

On Sunday, May 24, shortly before 1 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police requested residents to shelter in place due to an ongoing investigation.

Police were responding to a report involving a weapons offence and forcible confinement at a home on Queens Line in Chatham.

Through investigation, officers learned that the accused, a 28-year-old man from Windsor carrying a firearm, had attended a residence in search of an 18-year-old woman from Chatham at which time she was allegedly removed against her will and sexually assaulted during the incident.

Further investigation also determined the accused was in breach of a court-ordered release condition.

As a result, the man was arrested and faces seven charges including pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was transported to police headquarters where he is currently held for bail.

Police have determined that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, however the investigation is ongoing at this time.