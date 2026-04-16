Charges have now been laid in connection to a crash last month at the border of Leamington and Kingsville that claimed the life of a toddler and left several other people injured.

At 10:10 a.m. on March 9, OPP say emergency services were called to the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road 31 for a three-vehicle collision.

One passenger from an SUV, a 15-month-old male, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and has died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old female, was transported to hospital, with serious injuries.

Three other occupants from the other involved vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

As the result of an investigation, OPP have now charged a 58-year-old Windsor resident with one count of dangerous operation causing death and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.