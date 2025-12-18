A Windsor man is facing charges in connection with a child luring case in the Toronto area.

The Peel Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation in October after investigators received word about sexually explicit online communications involving a child on a social media platform.

Investigators say they learned the suspect had expressed sexual interest towards children and lived in Windsor.

The Windsor Police ICE Unit took over the investigation and executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Bernard Road Wednesday and arrested a 38-year-old man.

Police have charged him with three counts of telecommunication agreement to commit a criminal offense with a child under 16-sexual interference, sexual assault, and invitation of sexual touching.