A Windsor man has been charged in connection with an alleged road rage incident involving a senior citizen in Chatham-Kent.

Around 1:31 p.m. Thursday, Chatham-Kent police officers were called to a report of an altercation on St. Clair Road in Chatham that began as a road rage incident.

Police say two individuals in their vehicles became involved in a dispute that continued into a nearby driveway.

An investigation determined that during the confrontation, one driver assaulted the other driver.

A 74-year-old male from Chatham was treated by emergency medical services.

A 30-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with assault.